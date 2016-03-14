Deeney feared broken leg in Gabriel challenge

Watford striker Troy Deeney believes Gabriel could have broken his leg during Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final, but holds no hard feelings towards the Arsenal defender.

Deeney played a starring role for Quique Sanchez Flores' team as they claimed a shock 2-1 win over the Cup holders at Emirates Stadium, laying on second-half goals for Odion Ighalo and Adlene Guedioura.

But the 27-year-old's contribution might have been curtailed much earlier when he found himself on the receiving end of a reckless two-footed lunge from Gabriel, which surprisingly went unpunished from the match officials.

"I was unhappy with that – I could have gone through him as well and I tried my best to keep the studs down and to the letter of the law," said Deeney, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"But he came over the top. I don't think he was intentionally going to do me, but fair play he came and apologised.

"I was just a bit frustrated at the initial moment because they are the ones that can break legs. Thankfully I am a big lad and I rode the tackle.

"We are men at the end of the day. We shake hands and carry on until the next game. Crack on."