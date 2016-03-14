Deeney feared broken leg in Gabriel challenge
Troy Deeney felt he was lucky not to suffer a serious injury after Arsenal defender Gabriel lunged in on him during Watford's FA Cup win.
Watford striker Troy Deeney believes Gabriel could have broken his leg during Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final, but holds no hard feelings towards the Arsenal defender.
Deeney played a starring role for Quique Sanchez Flores' team as they claimed a shock 2-1 win over the Cup holders at Emirates Stadium, laying on second-half goals for Odion Ighalo and Adlene Guedioura.
But the 27-year-old's contribution might have been curtailed much earlier when he found himself on the receiving end of a reckless two-footed lunge from Gabriel, which surprisingly went unpunished from the match officials.
"I was unhappy with that – I could have gone through him as well and I tried my best to keep the studs down and to the letter of the law," said Deeney, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
"But he came over the top. I don't think he was intentionally going to do me, but fair play he came and apologised.
"I was just a bit frustrated at the initial moment because they are the ones that can break legs. Thankfully I am a big lad and I rode the tackle.
"We are men at the end of the day. We shake hands and carry on until the next game. Crack on."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.