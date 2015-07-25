Deeney on the goal trail in Dundee
Watford captain Troy Deeney led from the front, scoring to lead his side past Dundee United 1-0 on Saturday.
Troy Deeney turned in a captain's contribution, scoring the only goal of the game in Watford's win at Dundee United on Saturday.
Jose Manuel Jurado made his first appearance since joining the Premier League new boys from Spartak Moscow and the Spanish playmaker was lively throughout, playing a big part in the winner.
Eight minutes into the second half, the former Atletico Madrid man's cross picked out Deeney, who powered his header home.
Jurado had a late effort from long range saved by United goalkeeper Luis Zwick as he just failed to cap an impressive bow with a goal.
