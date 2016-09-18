Deeney hails Watford after 'toughest start'

Troy Deeney is delighted with Watford's Premier League points haul from the opening weeks of the season after sealing a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Vicarage Road.

Walter Mazzarri dealt a third defeat in the space of eight days to his old adversary Jose Mourinho as a late goal from Juan Zuniga and Deeney's stoppage-time penalty sealed the points for the hosts on Sunday.

Etienne Capoue put Watford in front in the 34th minute despite strong suspicions of a foul by Miguel Britos on Anthony Martial but Marcus Rashford hauled United level after the hour.

The Hornets, though, prevailed late on and, with seven points to their name having already tangled with Arsenal and Chelsea this term, striker Deeney is optimistic about his team's prospects this season.

"It is nice for us to get back-to-back wins," he told BT Sport, having also scored in last weekend's 4-2 comeback win at West Ham.

"We have had the toughest start of any club. To come out with seven points is massive for a club like us.

"I am not surprised by how we played. We should take a bit more credit, we pressed well, condensed the space and were tough in the tackle.

"We need to be against teams like Manchester United, who have high quality players and spend a lot of money.

"We have some really good quality players and men in there, which is the hardest part, I thought we were the better side and had a lot of chances, even when they scored we showed what we are made of and came again."