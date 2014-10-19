Defeat an 'absolute injustice' for Redknapp

QPR had twice come from behind in the closing minutes of the Premier League clash at Loftus Road thanks to Eduardo Vargas' double, but an own goal goal from Steven Caulker deep into stoppage time handed Liverpool a 3-2 win.

Redknapp felt his side, who gifted Liverpool the opening goal when Richard Dunne put through his own net, deserved a least a point out of the match and blamed their late blunder on the naivety within his squad.

"That was best I've seen us play since being at the football club, including last season," he said. "I think a bit of naivety [cost us] really, the first goal is farcical.

"I thought we were miles the better team. We never gave up, we kept going, I thought we were excellent.

"You don't always get what you deserve, we didn't today, we deserved [something], and to get beat was an absolute injustice really."

The 67-year-old was particularly critical of Leroy Fer's late free-kick that saw Liverpool break away through Raheem Sterling, ending up with Caulker putting into his own net.

A baffled Redknapp could not explain why his side had gone looking for the win, only to then get caught on the counter-attack.

He added: "We get a free-kick, there's a minute to go, I thought he [Fer] was going to have a shot.

"He's in shooting range, if it goes in great, if it goes in the crowd we can organise behind it, but suddenly everyone's getting into the box.

"We're just waiting to get done on the counter-attack. All we had to do was get organised. You take a point in situations like that, you don't get beat."