Defeat won’t force Flores into changes

Quique Sanchez Flores insists he will not change his Watford side for the trip to AFC Bournemouth, despite seeing them suffer a 1-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace in their last game.

Watford are comfortably in mid-table after seven games of their first season back in the Premier League since 2006-07, having won two, drawn three, and lost two, and Flores was encouraged by his players' performance against Palace, who are flying high in seventh.

"When we lose, the important thing is to analyse what happened in the match," said Flores. "From the last match, we don't have to change anything. From the analysis against Crystal Palace, they're a strong team; one of the best teams in the Premier League this season.

"We didn't change much from the other games we won.

"When we win it gives us amazing confidence, we're happy," he added. "When we lose, we're not happy but we're still confident, we always keep our confidence, that's the most important thing."

A lack of goals has been Watford's problem so far this season; they are currently the league's joint lowest scorers along with Newcastle United, having scored just five times.

One man who might be able to help turn that poor scoring record around is close-season signing Alessandro Diamanti, but Flores insisted the Italian is not physically ready to add to his two substitute appearances.

"He is working hard but the physical [state] of Diamanti is not enough for me at the moment," Flores said.

"He didn't do pre-season, which is very important - at this age I think it is essential - so in this case with Diamanti I think we have to wait a little more.

"He's a good player, he is technical, he will go to help us through the season but at the moment Diamanti is not ready to go in the first 11."