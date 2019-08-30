Defensive headache for West Brom boss Bilic

West Brom are struggling at left-back for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn.

Kieran Gibbs was forced off in the first half against Derby with a groin injury and will be sidelined for a “few weeks”, according to boss Slaven Bilic, while Conor Townsend has picked up a knock which rules him out.

Right-back Darnell Furlong could be an option to switch flanks but Bilic has indicated that captain Chris Brunt is likely to start in the position.

West Brom signed Oman goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi on Thursday but he is unlikely to feature, while West Ham loanee Grady Diangana is pushing for a return to the starting line-up.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray also has some injury headaches, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Ben Brereton both missing the trip to the Hawthorns.

Brereton has a knee injury that may require surgery and will sideline for four to six weeks, while Adarabioyo has returned to training but is not fit enough to play.

On-loan left-back Greg Cunningham is set to return after being ineligible to play against parent club Cardiff last weekend.

Sam Gallagher and Danny Graham are expected to be restored in attack after sitting on the bench for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Sheffield United.