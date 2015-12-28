Defiant Garde confident of Villa revival

Remi Garde remains adamant that Aston Villa can turn their season around despite a 2-0 defeat at Norwich City which leaves them 11 points from safety at the midway point of the 2015/16 campaign.

Villa, who have yet to win since Garde's appointment in November, fell behind arguably against the run of play thanks to a brilliant Jonny Howson volley in the first half of Monday's Premier League contest at Carrow Road.

And the visitors' misery worsened in the closing stages when Dieumerci Mbokani's powerful header made sure of all three points for Norwich.

Garde had no complaints with the result, but retained his belief that rock-bottom Villa can find a way out of trouble.

"We didn't play as well as we did in the last two games. We missed more passes and more opportunities up front. Norwich deserved the win," he told Sky Sports following Villa's final game of 2015.

"The spirit in the team was good but we did not show enough commitment. We deserved not more than what we have.

"I am very concerned of course about the situation. I will be the last man not to believe we are capable of winning games.

"I believe my players are good enough to win games but this season is a difficult one for Villa.

"Sometimes in football you have to cope with this situation."