Defiant Martinez defends his style of play

Everton are 14th in the Premier League after accumulating just 28 points in 28 matches, a far cry from an impressive 2013-14 season.

Martinez's first campaign in charge saw him steer the club to a fifth-placed finish, securing UEFA Europa League football.

And while Everton have played with swagger in Europe this term, domestically they have been far from their best.

Some supporters have put Everton's woes down to Martinez's insistence on patient build-up play and retaining possession, but the Spaniard believes concentration issues are responsible for the throwing away of leads.

"Never - I don't think you can [over-pass]," he told The Telegraph. "You can never over-pass.

"Passing for the sake of it is not going to take you anywhere. There's a reason behind every pass.

"We've got in winning positions, but we haven't mastered how to keep those leads.

"We are the team with the biggest number of points lost from winning positions – 17 points which changes completely where you are in the table. It's not a physical element."

In their current situation in the Premier League table, Martinez has accepted that his team are very much in a relegation scrap, particularly after winning once in their last 12 league games.

However, Martinez believes that his experiences of relegation battles with Wigan Athletic will give Everton the edge against their rivals towards the bottom of the table.

"Any team that hasn't got 40 points in the final third of the season is in a relegation fight," he acknowledged.

"The big advantage I have is that I've been through that every season."