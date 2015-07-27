Defoe hoping for early Sunderland goals

Jermain Defoe wants to get back among the goals in Sunderland's final pre-season matches so he is firing on all cylinders at the start of the Premier League campaign.

The England international netted both goals in Sunderland's 2-1 win over former club Toronto FC last week to end their tour of North America on a positive note.

Sunderland face Doncaster Rovers and Hannover before their opening match of the Premier League season with Leicester City, and the 32-year-old is hungry for more goals to get the confidence flowing.

"I always try to get off to a good start really," he told the Sunderland Echo. "I want to make sure I'm ready for those first few games and make sure I'm sharp.

"Sometimes it helps when you manage to get a few goals in pre-season, just in terms of confidence. But we want to get off to a good start to the season as a team too.

"Obviously if I can contribute and nick a few goals early on, then that obviously helps."