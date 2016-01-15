Defoe keen to keep goals flowing

Jermain Defoe is hoping to extend his golden run in front of goal to lead Sunderland to Premier League survival.

Defoe has been in amazing form in recent weeks, smashing in five goals in his past two league games, scoring a hat-trick - his seventh in English football - in Sunderland's 4-2 win away to Swansea City.

But the Englishman said he and his team-mates will have to keep up their efforts in front of goal if Sunderland are to survive, with the club sitting in 18th, just one point from safety.

"I always visualise before the game that I am going to score," said Defoe.

"If you get the chances you have to put them away. I have always said when you are scoring goals for some reason they just seem to come and come and come.

"That is the way it is going at the minute and hopefully it will continue.

"But we have players who can score goals, not only me but Jeremain Lens, Jonno [Adam Johnson] and Fabio [Borini]. It is important we are solid and the front four get the chances to score."

Defoe said manager Sam Allardyce's experience in relegation battles was proving equally important.

"The manager has always been calm," he said.

"He came in the first day and said I will give you the basis how to win games and then you have to go out there and do it.

"It is as simple as that. Training is always good with a game plan and the squad is confident at the minute.

"I suppose being in a position like this you know you have to raise your game, you give a bit more.

"Maybe some of the other teams might not be used to it but we can only speak for ourselves.

"It is a lot of pressure but the rewards are big to stay in the Premier League, we will just keep fighting towards the end."