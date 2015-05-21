Defoe: We want Advocaat to stay

Jermain Defoe says Dick Advocaat has the backing of the whole Sunderland squad to stay on as head coach after steering the club to Premier League safety.

Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal secured Sunderland's top-flight status for another season, with Advocaat having earned 12 points from eight matches at the helm.

The Dutchman's deal expires after the final game of the season at champions Chelsea and he expects a decision to be taken next week, with Defoe hoping the 67-year-old - who was in tears at the final whistle at the Emirates Stadium - sticks around.

"It would be nice if he could stay," Defoe said in quotes reported by The Chronicle.

"I think all the lads would like him to stay.

"But at the end of the day, it's down to him. It's his decision and we'll see what happens.

"But if he does stay, it will be good for the football club.

"It's been difficult to stay up, but it's good."

The stalemate in north London represented Sunderland's third clean sheet on the bounce and moved them four points clear of the bottom three.