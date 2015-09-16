Deila urges Celtic to recapture top European form

Celtic manager Ronny Deila has called on his players to recapture the spirit they showed against Inter last season as they begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday.

The Scottish champions held the current Serie A leaders to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their round-of-32 tie in February before being narrowly beaten 1-0 in Milan.

Following a damaging 2-1 loss to Aberdeen last Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, Deila hopes his side can hit top form again as they travel to Ajax.

"We go into every game to win and that's what we want to do tomorrow," he said.

"We're on our way up. We were disappointed at the weekend but it's another stage of the season. We have six fantastic games to play in the Europa League.

"Everything goes in circles. We're in a bad period now, we need to get back on track again.

"We have to get back to Inter to show we can do it in Europe. We know we can do it and it's about getting back to those performances that we had before. We need to be brave on the ball and open spaces for one another.

"I have said all the time that the media is a circus here. But I know the responsibilities and demands here at Celtic.

"I'm lucky. I'm at the biggest club in Scotland and I have the best players in Scotland. It's a fantastic situation. Good teams bounce back."

Midfielder Scott Brown believes Celtic need to be bolder when in possession in order to restore some confidence to the side.

"We know we can play better. We have to believe in ourselves a lot more," said the club captain.

"We have to show we want to go and win games away from home. We have the players to do it.

"I could play a lot better. Everyone has ups and downs in their career and it's how you bounce back.

"We don't just turn up and hope it comes off. We have to be braver on the ball. Football is about luck and small details. If you get that one goal and a second it can build confidence."