Del Bosque defends De Gea over alleged implication in sexual abuse case

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has defended David de Gea after allegations the goalkeeper has been implicated in a sexual abuse case.

Spanish newspaper El Diario published alleged court documents on Friday, which named De Gea and Athletic Bilbao forward Iker Muniain in relation to an ongoing case involving pornography businessman Ignacio Allende Fernandez.

De Gea denied having any involvement after the allegations emerged, and insists he will remain part of Spain's Euro 2016 plans after instructing his lawyers to handle the case.

Del Bosque came out to defend the Manchester United shot-stopper on Friday after he explained the situation to the public and the rest of the Spain squad.

"I think De Gea has given the explanations he needed to, and he's left it clear that he had nothing to do with it all," the 65-year-old said.

"He said it as well to the whole squad. We all had a meeting, and the kid, with sincerity and tranquillity, gave his explanation that he had nothing to do with it."

However, Del Bosque could not guarantee De Gea a starting spot as the two-time defending champions open their tournament with a clash against Czech Republic in Group D on Monday.

"Everything that happens in life, you have to give it a spin and turn it around. We are in a period of reflection, and you have to spin it around," he said.

"I can't say at the moment if he will start or not."