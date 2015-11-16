Del Bosque: Nothing should disturb Euro 2016

Vicente del Bosque wants Spain to defend their European Championship title in France next year despite the terror attacks in Paris on Friday.

Officials confirmed that 129 were killed and a further 99 left critically injured following a series of incidents in the French capital, including one at the Stade de France while France were playing Germany.

The events have led to security concerns ahead of Euro 2016, but UEFA has insisted France will host the tournament as planned.

"I would like the Euros to be played in France which is the chosen country and nothing should disturb the decisions to play in a country," said Del Bosque.

"I think that change would be in line with what the terrorists want."

Spain are face a friendly fixture in neighbouring Belgium on Tuesday and Del Bosque says they are preparing as normal.

He added: "The team is good. It's normal to be affected by what happened.

"Tomorrow is only a football match. We came to play a football match and we are not afraid.

"We feel safe here."