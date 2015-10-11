Del Bosque urges Spain to recapture Euro 2012 form in Ukraine

Vicente del Bosque wants Spain to recapture the form they showed in the Euro 2012 final on their return to Ukraine on Monday.

An emphatic 4-0 win over Italy in the showpiece in Kiev three years ago saw Spain become the first side to win back-to-back European Championships, which came either side of a World Cup triumph following their victory over Netherlands in South Africa in 2010.

As he prepares to take his side back to the scene of their triumph in Ukraine, Del Bosque admits it remains the finest performance he has seen from his side in his seven-year spell in the role.

"The final in Kiev in 2012 was the best game in my time as head coach. I hope we can reach that standard again," he said.

"We come here at an ideal time. We'll play with complete courage and interest in the game. Ukraine are looking to qualify but, as sportsmen, we have to try to stop them."

Spain have already assured qualification for Euro 2016, while Ukraine need to better Slovakia's result against Luxembourg if they are to progress automatically, and Del Bosque wants to see his players seize their chance to impress.

"We come to Kiev having qualified but that doesn't mean we're not motivated for tomorrow," said the 64-year-old.

"I've decided the starting XI and there will be changes from Logrono. I think it's the best that we can do.

"Paco Alcacer will start. He's on a good run of form and we need to take advantage of that.

"Nolito opens up the space and gives us good depth. He's able to help us unlock tight defences.

"Ukraine are a strong team. They have good width."