Del Piero's plan is to carry on playing

Del Piero's most recent competitive game was his final appearance for Sydney FC when they were bundled out of the A-League finals by Melbourne Victory in April.

He is back in Australia to skipper the A-League All Stars against Juventus at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

With little word on his playing future in the past few months it was thought the special match against his former club could be the swansong to his career.

But, still looking in good shape a couple of months short of his 40th birthday, Del Piero quashed talk of retirement and wants one more season.

"I don't think so," he said when asked if this could be his last game.

"It could be my last game in Australia. My plan is to play on. Now I have to choose what is the best for me with the opportunities I have but I want to play on."

Del Piero said he had a couple of options in front of him but nothing has been finalised.

"There's nothing concrete, that's why I can't tell you no more at the moment," he said.

Del Piero has achieved everything in his 23-year career, from winning a FIFA World Cup with Italy to UEFA Champions League and Serie A titles with Juve.

He says his passion for the game is as strong as ever, which is why he wants to play on.

"I have been following my passion since I was 19 years old and I always follow my passion," Del Piero said.

"But I think I'm in good shape to play on again to play for one more year. And this is my ideas.

"At the end of the day it's not an easy moment for me to understand what is best to do because I have more options coming for outside the pitch rather than on the pitch.

"After this game I will sit with my family, my manger everyone and I will decide what is the best for me and I hope, play on."

Del Piero completed his first session with the All Stars in Wollongong on Monday, getting through the two-hour session.