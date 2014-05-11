Delighted Conte coy on his Juventus future

Pablo Daniel Osvaldo came off the bench to score a last-gasp winner against his former club as Juve moved on to 99 points with a game still to play, two better than the landmark set by Inter in 2006-07.

With a third top-flight title under his belt, Conte has emerged as one of Europe's leading coaches and is likely to attract attention from some of the continent's other top clubs.

But he preferred to focus on the achievement of his players after the victory over Rudi Garcia's second-placed side.

"We certainly have a lot to celebrate, as this is an incredible campaign," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We've beaten Roberto Mancini's Inter record of Serie A points and it will be tough for anyone to match.

"We've beaten our direct rivals on their home turf, a splendid Roma side that kept us alive with the right fear and respect throughout the season. Only a great Juve could have maintained this tempo and we're proud to have done it.

"Juventus are coming off a three-year winning era, which is historic, and I am very proud to be the coach of these splendid players."

When questioned if leaving the club was an option, Conte added: "I repeat, these three years have been fantastic and I asked so much from these players, who gave me everything I wanted.

"These things go in cycles and I've already told the club what I think. We will soon clarify the situation."