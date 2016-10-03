Delneri handed Udinese hotseat

Udinese have moved quickly to replace Giuseppe Iachini with the appointment of Luigi Delneri as the club's new head coach.

Delneri - who had two seasons with Udine during his playing career - has agreed a one-year deal with the Serie A outfit, with the option to extend that for another campaign.

He replaces Iachini who was sacked on Sunday after only eight games in charge with Udinese having only won two of their seven Serie A matches this season.

"Udinese announce they have entrusted Luigi Delneri with the first team," a statement on the club's official website read.

"The Friulian coach has signed a one-year contract, with the option for a second, and will be unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday."

Delneri rose to prominence during a four-year spell at Chievo from 2000 when he guided the Flying Donkeys into Serie A for the first time, and even qualified for European football.

His exploits at Chievo saw him take charge of Roma, Sampdoria and Juventus, while he also had a brief spell in Portugal with Porto.

The 66-year-old's last role saw him oversee Verona's relegation to Serie B, Delneri sacked in May following a 3-2 defeat to Palermo that confirmed their demotion.