Delph eager to secure new Aston Villa deal

By his own admission, Delph lost his way at Villa Park following his move from Leeds United five years ago but he has rediscovered his form to become a key player for the Premier League side.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the West Midlands club and is eager to extend his stay.

He said in a question and answer session with supporters: "I feel like I went missing for a few years and that's not something I'm happy with.

"The owner [Randy Lerner] has been brilliant. He's always believed in me and every time I've seen him he's been nothing but positive.

"I'd love to sign a new deal and am ready to talk but it's not up to me so we'll have to see."

Delph started 33 of Villa's 38 matches in the top flight last season and scored three goals as they finished 15th.