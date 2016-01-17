In-demand Rodgers won't rush managerial return

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says he has had offers from around the world to return to management but insists he will not rush a decision on his next club.

The ex-Swansea City and Watford boss left Anfield in October following a mixed start to the Premier League season and has since been linked with jobs in Qatar, as well as a return to the Liberty Stadium.

Rodgers - who led Liverpool to the brink of the title in 2013-14 - says he would consider a job either at home or abroad provided the opportunity is right.

"I've been spending time with the family, travelling. It's so intense as a manager but I wanted to make sure I take a bit of time then look to the next challenge," he told Sky's Goals on Sunday.

"Hopefully, come the summer, I can get back in.

"It's something I'd consider, I've had offers since I've been out both abroad and at home but I want to take the time to recover and ensure my motivation is as renewed as it can be.

"[I would go] wherever as long as it's exciting and the club want to work with me and work together. Wherever you go, you have to go win. Whatever country you're in, you have to want to be in with a chance of winning.

"Going close with Liverpool is something that really drives you."

Rodgers was also quizzed on the recent decision of Gary Neville to halt his work as a television pundit and take up a coaching role at Valencia in La Liga.

"I was surprised but he's been so brave in doing it," the Northern Irishman added. "To jump out of the studio - I know he coaches with England - but to be a number one is different.

"I'm sure he's found that already but it's a brave step and fair play to him. The communication aspect is maybe not easy for him but he's gone to a fantastic club and has good people around him.

"Whatever he does next, he'll be better for having been a number one."