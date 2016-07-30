Dembele can do anything - Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has praised Ousmane Dembele following the Frenchman's sublime start to life at the Bundesliga side.

Dembele joined Dortmund from Rennes during the close season and Tuchel is thoroughly impressed with the versatile attacker.

In his six friendly appearances ahead of the new campaign the 19-year-old has scored twice in the victories over Manchester United and Erkenschwick.

"Dembele is looking really fresh, uses both his feet and has great dribbling skills," Tuchel was quoted as saying by Bild.

"He can do anything. He can pass and set up one of his team-mates, but he can also take on his direct opponent with one of his dribbles. Plus he can play in a number of different positions.

"Ousmane is a really humble and friendly guy. He has already adapted really well. He is always keeping an eye on everything around him and listening to others.

"He transmits this happiness he has on the pitch on to the others in the dressing room."