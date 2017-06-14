Dembele: I had contact with Barcelona last year

Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele admitted Barcelona were interested in his services last year as he continues to be linked with the LaLiga giants.

Dembele, 20, scored a 78th-minute winner for a 10-man France in a 3-2 victory over England in Paris on Tuesday.

The star attacker has reportedly attracted interest from Barca but is contracted at Dortmund until 2021.

Dembele only joined the Bundesliga outfit from Rennes last year and said Barca had also been keen.

"Last year I had contact with the Barcelona sports director," he said, via Mundo Deportivo.

"I'm good at Dortmund. I have a contract until 2021. I don't pay attention to what is said."

Dembele made 32 league appearances for Dortmund in 2016-17, scoring six goals.