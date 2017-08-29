Dembele trains with Barcelona for the first time
Barcelona have seen €105million man Ousmane Dembele in action on the training pitch for the first time as he took part in Tuesday's session.
With Barca losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the transfer window, the Liga club have worked hard to bring in a replacement and prioritised Borussia Dortmund's Dembele.
That €105million deal was finally completed on Monday and the France winger was introduced to the Barca supporters at Camp Nou.
While the rest of Dembele's international team-mates are preparing for a key World Cup qualifier against Netherlands, however, the prior uncertainty over the 20-year-old's future meant he was left out of the squad and has instead remained in Spain to train with his new club.
