Demichelis fined and warned after admitting betting offences

Martin Demichelis has been fined and warned about his future conduct after accepting a Football Association (FA) charge in relation to betting.

Manchester City defender Demichelis was charged in March over multiple alleged violations of "Rule E8 concerning football matches" dating between Janaury 22 and February 15 of this year.

The FA confirmed on Wednesday that the veteran Argentina international had admitted breaching Rule E8 "in respect of 29 bets placed on football matches" and had been penalised to the tune of £22,058.

Rule E8 bans players from betting "either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on any result, progress or conduct of a match or competition in which they participate or have participated in during a season, or in which they have any influence".



Newcastle United and England winger Andros Townsend was suspended for four months - three of those suspended - and fined £18,000 for breaching betting regulations in 2013.

That was the same year Cameron Jerome was fined £50,000, while Dan Gosling received a £30,000 fine in 2014.