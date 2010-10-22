Demichelis's future at Bayern in doubt

Bayern Munich central defender Martin Demichelis is unlikely to start against Hamburg SV on Friday and could be on his way out after being overlooked in the club's Champions League win over CFR Cluj in midweek.

Coach Louis van Gaal opted to shift holding midfielder Anatoliy Tymoshchuk into the central defence instead of using Demichelis, in his eighth season with the club, to cover for the injured Daniel van Buyten.

"I have no alternative. Martin is a central defender but at the moment he is not doing it well," Van Gaal said on Thursday.

The Argentine international, who refused to sit on the bench at the start of the Bundesliga after losing his starting spot, has played only 62 minutes this season.

Hanover 96 central defender Emanuel Pogatetz will miss their game against Cologne on Saturday after he aggravated a muscle injury in training on Wednesday.

It was not yet clear how long the Austria international would be out of action.

Cologne bosses have backed troubled coach Zvonimir Soldo despite the team's poor start to the season. They are anchored in 17th spot, one off the bottom, with five points from eight games.

"We have to get out of a difficult situation and we can only do that together," said the board members in a statement.

"There are positive signs that give us hope despite the current situation. What is important now is to remain united."