Den Haag stun Ajax, PSV win at Utrecht
By app
ROTTERDAM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam lost more ground on leaders Twente Enschede when they fell 1-0 at home to ADO Den Haag while PSV Eindhoven stayed in touch with a 2-1 victory at Utrecht on Sunday.
Wesley Verhoek curled the ball round Ajax and Netherlands goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg on the stroke of half-time to seal Den Haag's first win away to Ajax in 24 years.
For Ajax it is the third time this season they have dropped points after a midweek Champions League match, the defeat leaving them on 27 points from 13 games, four points adrift of Twente who have PSV a single point behind.
Balazs Dzsudzsak netted a rebound after 25 minutes to put the Eindhoven club ahead but seven minutes later they were reduced to 10 men after a red card for striker Jonathan Reis.
Utrecht's Jacob Lensky also was sent off, conceding a penalty that Dzsudzsak converted, before Frank Demouge pulled one back.
Twente beat Excelsior Rotterdam 2-1 on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.