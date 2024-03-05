Manchester United players braced for Erik ten Hag exit: report

Members of Manchester United's first-team squad expect manager Erik ten Hag to be relieved of his duties.

The Red Devils are currently 6th in the Premier League table and some 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in their quest for Champions League qualification.

United crashed out of both Europe and the Carabao Cup before the start of the calendar year and have posted eleven top-flight losses so far this season.

According to a report via the Daily Mail, many players in and around Ten Hag's squad believe new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will opt to replace him at the end of the current campaign.

The former Ajax boss has stated in recent weeks that he is 'aligned' with the same vision paired by Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, but speculation has once again begun to gather.

United have also appointed Omar Berrada as the club's new chief executive, with Dan Ashworth also expected to soon follow through the doors at the Theatre of Dreams as a director of football.

The Red Devils are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup where they will play Liverpool at Old Trafford and could yet qualify for Europe next season, depending on their eventual finish in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag has also had a fair share of falling-outs to deal with over the last twelve months, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford just two names that have come under fire from the former Ajax boss.

A 3-1 loss against Manchester City last weekend has again heaved more pressure on the Dutchman, with an uphill task now facing his side in their quest for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount have all spent large parts of the season sidelined by injury, limiting Ten Hag's side's chances of success.

