Tottenham Hotspur poised for one of summer's hottest free agents after contract stalemate

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will be keeping a close eye on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, whose future remains in doubt as he enters the final weeks of his contract in Turin.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport write that Juventus are expected to tear their squad apart to fund a comprehensive rebuild after another disappointing season that has once again seen them well off the pace in their bid to claim a first league title since making it nine in a row in 2020.

Exits are expected in all areas of the pitch, with Juve said to be particularly keen to find new homes for a fleet of players who will go out of contract next summer.

Adrien Rabiot is out of contract at the end of the season (Image credit: Alamy)

Others face more immediate uncertainty with their deals set to expire at the end of next month – including Rabiot, who was reported to be of interest to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle earlier this year.

La Gazzetta suggest that Rabiot is one of a handful of players Juve may prefer to hang onto but who would need convincing the club have appropriate plans in place to match their ambitions, alongside Federico Chiesa.

That may open the door for a bidding war for Rabiot’s services. The French international midfielder has been at Juve since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, but would be available as a free agent this summer unless an agreement can be reached over a renewal.

Dusan Vlahovic could also leave Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus are currently trying to cut their costs to a more sustainable level and have reportedly offered new deals to numerous players on reduced pay, including Wojciech Szczesny, Weston McKennie and Dusan Vlahovic.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Former Arsenal stopper Szczesny and US international McKennie have reportedly rejected those offers, but Vlahovic remains in negotiations amid supposed transfer interest from the Gunners.

More Tottenham stories

Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United failed with Harry Kane transfer last summer

In-demand Premier League defender set for huge transfer tussle this summer - and will cost £0

Tottenham to cash in on £60m man - as Ange Postecoglou targets squad rebuild: report