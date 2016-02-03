Denis rejoins Independiente after leaving Atalanta

German Denis has returned to Independiente after terminating his contact with Atalanta.

The 34-year-old forward played his final game for Atalanta on Saturday, bidding farewell by equalising in a 1-1 draw at home to Sassuolo in Serie A, and will now return to his native Argentina.

Independiente confirmed Denis' return in an official statement on Wednesday.

The statement read: "Independiente announces that German Denis will sign a contract this Wednesday at 1pm.

"The striker will be joined by club president Hugo Moyano to formalise his relationship [with the club]."

Denis, who spent two years at Independiente between 2006 and 2008, said his goodbyes to Atalanta over the weekend, having arrived at the club, initially on loan from Napoli, in 2011-12.

"This is just an arrivederci. I know that I'll be back. I thank the club, my team-mates, the fans and the entire city of Bergamo," he is quoted as saying by the Italian media.

"I want to enjoy these final moments in the stadium. It is the right time, though, for me and my family to return home. I leave Bergamo only so I can go back home."