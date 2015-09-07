Denmark clash 'like a final', says Portugal boss Santos

Fernando Santos says that Portugal must treat their next Euro 2016 qualifier against Denmark as "a final" after Miguel Veloso's header sealed a 1-0 win in Albania.

It seemed as though Portugal were going to be left to rue a glut of missed chances – including a glaring miss by Cristiano Ronaldo – on Monday, but Veloso's stoppage-time winner ensured that they extended their lead at the top of Group I to three points.

A victory against Denmark in October would ensure qualification, and Santos is keen for his side to approach the game as if it were a tournament showpiece.

"We have to face Denmark as a final," he told RT1.

"Victory is always important. We took an important step, but it's still nothing decided.

"We played well against a good Albania team, but the team always believed and we ended up being happy."