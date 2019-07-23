Leicester open the chequebook in effort to pip Milan to Sampdoria midfielder

The Belgium international is a summer target for Brendan Rodgers’ side after an impressive spell with the Serie A side.

Il Secolo XIX reports that Samp are prepared to sell the 25-year-old this summer to raise funds, and believe that his omission from a training match on Monday was a sign of his impending exit.

The Foxes face stiff competition from Milan for his signature, as the San Siro club appointed former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo earlier this summer.

Giampaolo wants to bring the Belgian with him to the Rossoneri, but is waiting on the sales of players like Suso or Gianluigi Donnarumma before a deal can be struck.

In order to intercept Milan’s advances, the Foxes are understood to be offering double Praet’s current earnings.

Leicester also hope that the prospect of starring in the Premier League can tempt Praet, but the Belgian is not fully convinced as he ponders his next move.

The former Anderlecht midfielder made 34 Serie A appearances under Giampaolo last season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?

ANALYSIS How Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane reached the point of no return at Real Madrid