Depay elated after PSV claim Eredivisie title

The coveted Netherlands international curled home a superb free-kick in their 4-1 win over Heerenveen to secure top spot, with Luuk de Jong and Luciano Narsingh also on target.

Depay's future has been highly debated throughout the season, the forward having chosen to stay at PSV rather than make a lucrative move away, and he felt winning the title vindicated his decision.

"I have no words. This is really great," he told Fox Sports. "I think we are deserved champions.

"I remained here especially to become a champion with PSV, and now we are. It's what I dreamed of.

"And next season awaits the Champions League!"

Head coach Phillip Cocu praised the effort shown by his players throughout the campaign and felt sealing the title at home was fitting.

"This is great, to win the title at home, " he told De Telegraaf. "The players have deserved it.

"Throughout the year we have worked hard and it is now being transformed into something tangible. This is a title that everyone has been waiting a long time.

"The bond between staff, coach and players was excellent. We had a clear goal and have achieved that. Now it is time to enjoy. These are the moments you do this job for."