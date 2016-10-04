Depay: Mourinho believes in me

Memphis Depay has admitted he should have been better in his first season at Manchester United, but now feels Jose Mourinho believes in him as he looks to live up to the high expectations at Old Trafford at last.

Having been hotly tipped to light up the Premier League after leaving PSV in 2015, the Netherlands international struggled to make an impact under former manager Louis van Gaal.

Now, though, despite enjoying limited game time again since Mourinho took charge, Depay believes he is ready to prove his worth at United.

"Things are going well on the training pitch," he told Metro. "I am fresh and fit. Mourinho is a great coach. He has told me he believes in me, both in person, but also publicly.

"I would rather not talk about last season. That is something of the past. I should have performed better. Being a fringe player is not the role I want.

"I am not happy just because I play for Manchester United. This is my dream club, but I still want to play."

Away from his continued troubles at Old Trafford, Depay received a recall to the Dutch squad and has welcomed it as a boost.

"It is difficult that I am not always part of the match squad [at United]," he added. "I feel like a loaded gun. I am ready to play, but I have to wait for my chance.

"That's why I am so happy to be part of the national team again. This is a chance to show myself. I feel like a gun ready to fire on the pitch, but not off it."