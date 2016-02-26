Depay revels in performance as United advance in Europa League

Memphis Depay was beaming after his performance helped Manchester United reach the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

Trailing Midtjylland 2-1 before kick-off, Depay scored a goal and earned a penalty in the second half as United crushed the Danish champions 5-1 in the second leg at Old Trafford.

Having acknowledged his failure to justify his price tag in Manchester, Depay reminded supporters of what he can do with an outstanding individual display in a free-flowing United performance, which sealed a 6-3 aggregate triumph.

"This is a great feeling. We had to make amends for last week's defeat," the 22-year-old Netherlands international told Fox Sports.

"We knew what we had to do and it is always a good feeling to be able to look at the score board at the end and see we set the record straight.

"I think that we were clearly enjoying ourselves on the pitch. We all worked hard for each other and that is the most important thing for me. And then we can also shine individually.

"I am very happy with my goal and I am on the right track. I am still working very hard to improve each day."