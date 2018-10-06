Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 0: Garcia shocks blunt Los Blancos

Real Madrid's dismal run continued as Manu Garcia's last-gasp header claimed a dramatic 1-0 LaLiga win for Deportivo Alaves.

On as a second-half substitute, Garcia capitalised on terrible Madrid marking to nod home from point-blank range in the final minute of stoppage time and punish Madrid's profligacy at the other end.

It was nothing more than Alaves deserved on the balance of the game, with Madrid's lacklustre attacking play coming back to haunt them once again.

Julen Lopetegui's side have now gone three LaLiga matches without a goal for the first time since March 2002, and have lost three of their last four fixtures in all competitions.

The defeat compounds a miserable run for Lopetegui, who needed a reaction following a heavy defeat to Sevilla and their surprise 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, and the former Spain boss is sure to be feeling the pressure.

Madrid were on top early on with Karim Benzema and Dani Ceballos both forcing Fernando Pacheco into action before Nacho Fernandez headed wide.

Benzema went closer in the ninth minute, Ximo Navarro's desperate goal-line clearance denying Madrid an opener, but that was the last chance of note the visitors would create.

Toni Kroos, on his 200th Madrid appearance, came to their rescue after the interval, making a crucial interception after Ibai Gomez latched onto Jony's cross.

Ruben Duarte tried his luck from range as Alaves' pressure continued, with Thibaut Courtois fortunate the rebound from his save did not fall to Gomez.

Marco Asensio's introduction injected some urgency, but it was Alaves substitute Garcia who would have the final say.

Jony's looping corner found Ruben Sobrino unmarked at the far post, and he had the presence of mind to head the ball back across goal, with Garcia on hand to secure a famous victory.



What does it mean: Pressure mounts on Lopetegui

It is now four games without a win in all competitions for Lopetegui, who despite having several key players - including Isco and Marcelo - out injured, seemed to lack any plan as to how to break down Alaves' stubborn rearguard.

And with Zinedine Zidane's legacy to live up to, Lopetegui desperately needs a victory next time out if Los Blancos' demanding support are to stay behind him.



Navarro rock solid at the back

Having cleared Benzema's header off the line early on, the Alaves right-back went on to put in a wonderful defensive display, keeping Madrid at bay, and his efforts paid dividends when Garcia snatched the points.



Benzema's place in doubt

Benzema started well, but quickly tailed off, and Lopetegui was ruthless with the Frenchman. Given Madrid's poor run of form in front of goal, it is a change that may not bode well for the Frenchman.



What's next?

Madrid will need to bounce back in style when they take on Levante after the international break, while third-placed Alaves - currently level on points with Los Blancos - travel to Celta Vigo.