Deportivo La Coruna promoted to La Liga

Following their relegation last season, Deportivo have wasted little time in bouncing straight back, with Carlos Marchena's 29th-minute strike proving enough to secure second place in the Segunda Division with one game to go.

Fernando Vazquez's men went into the weekend six points clear of rivals Las Palmas and Sporting Gijon, but with no wins in their previous five matches concerns were beginning to build at the Riazor.

Marchena's strike just before the half hour broke the deadlock, and as news from elsewhere began to filter through it was clear they were up.

Deportivo's match finished before their rivals but the news that Las Palmas had lost to Mallorca and Gijon had drawn with Real Zaragoza meant the celebrations could begin.

The win guarantees them second place, while Depor could still claim top spot if they win the final match of the season against Girona and current leaders Eibar fail to beat Numancia.