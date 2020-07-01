Derby boss Phillip Cocu dedicates win to Andre Wisdom after stabbing incident

Phillip Cocu has spoken of Derby’s shock at Andre Wisdom being injured in a stabbing incident and revealed they received a visit from him at the team hotel ahead of Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Preston.

Rams defender Wisdom had been recovering in hospital after being stabbed during an unprovoked assault and robbery in Toxteth over the weekend.

Derby boss Cocu said: “I spoke with him today when we had our meal in the hotel before the game.

“He came to see us, see the players and that was a big boost for the team. Everybody was so happy to see him, and we saw he was OK.

“It was a very serious matter. We were all very shocked about it but also extremely pleased to see him and talk with him. The team is extremely happy we are able to give the win today to him.

“We don’t know when he will be back, because I want to give him the time he needs to recover physically but also mentally from it.

“At the moment he feels better and good to come in, he is more than welcome to, but if he needs time, we all realise if he needs it he will get the time he needs to recover from it.”