Derby County 1 Blackburn Rovers 0: Butterfield sends Rams back to fifth

Jacob Butterfield scored the only goal of the game as Derby County responded to their promotion rivals' victories with a 1-0 success over Blackburn Rovers.

The top four of Hull City, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Brighton and Hove Albion had all won on Tuesday, increasing the pressure on Derby to follow suit at the iPro Stadium 24 hours later.

And Butterfield's goal - an excellent left-footed strike from the edge of the box in the eighth minute - allowed them to do just that, as Derby climbed back above Sheffield Wednesday into fifth, five points adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have won just once in their last 11 league games and sit 19th, eight points clear of the bottom three.