Derby sack McClaren for second time in 22 months
Steve McClaren has been sacked by Derby County after their promotion push in the Championship fizzled out.
Championship side Derby County have parted ways with head coach Steve McClaren for the second time in three seasons.
A damning statement from the Rams said the former England boss had overseen a "significant, unexpected and persistent decline in results, team unity and morale".
Chairman Mel Morris added: "Steve is a great coach, we have very talented players and first-class facilities but the heartbeat, commitment, focus and passion has been lacking something fundamental.
"The Brighton game on Friday [a 3-0 defeat] was so far from what we expect to see from those wearing a Derby County shirt."
McClaren, whose first stint at Derby ended in May 2015, was reappointed last October after a stuttering start to the season under Nigel Pearson.
He won nine of his first 12 games in charge to take the Rams within two points of the play-offs on New Year's Eve, but they have only won three times since the turn of the year, costing the 55-year-old his job.
