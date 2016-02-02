Desailly predicts Terry will sign new Chelsea deal

John Terry will sign a new deal to remain at Chelsea, former club captain Marcel Desailly has predicted.

Terry claimed on Sunday his attempts to negotiate a new deal had been rebuffed by club executives, and the captain is now plotting a move at the end of the season.

Chelsea then released a statement on Sunday claiming they remain open to retaining Terry, dependant on the wishes of a new manager, with caretaker Guus Hiddink filling in until the end of the season after Jose Mourinho's sacking.

Desailly moved to Stamford Bridge in 1998, the season Terry made his first-team debut, and the Frenchman hopes to see his former team-mate find a solution to stay at the club.

"This is a story that has not finished," Desailly told the Daily Express.

"The club are saying that they are still negotiating.

"I think they will probably renew. There is more talking to be done."

Terry has claimed he will not leave Chelsea for another Premier League club. Major League Soccer and China are thought to be his most likely destinations come July.