Desailly tells Terry his time at Chelsea is up

Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly has told John Terry that his time at Stamford Bridge is up, before hailing the way the 36-year-old has dealt with his new role.

Terry is no longer an undisputed starter at Chelsea under Antonio Conte, making just five Premier League appearances so far this season.

The centre-back's demise reminds Desailly of his own time at Chelsea and he feels Terry must either call it quits or move on.

"I left because they were faster than me, better than me and it was my time to go - their time to shine - and now it is his time," Desailly told Sportsmail.

"It is great to see that he has been able to handle it. You are the captain, you have been put to the side a bit because other players are more suited for the tactics required, but you are still there present, you are still there focused.

"You remind one of the players when he is not training well 'Oh, what are you doing?' so these are the small important details that John is going over. I am happy because it is a different phase for John, leader as a first choice but also leader as a second choice. He is there to boost and to be present in the group so it is a different approach of John.

"He is good because he gives a lot of pressure to the first choice that Conte has selected, Kurt Zouma or Gary Cahill. When you have John Terry on the bench I can tell you that when you come on the pitch and you want to perform because you know that he can change you out of the team at any time."

Terry's contract is due to expire at the end of the season.