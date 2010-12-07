Trending

Desailly withdraws interest in Ghana job

ACCRA - Former World Cup winner Marcel Desailly has withdrawn from the shortlist of candidates to succeed Serbian Milovan Rajevac as coach of the Ghana national team.

Desailly, 42, a member of France's 1998 World Cup winning side, told a news conference on Monday he had had no communication with the Ghana Football Association and was not prepared to wait any longer.