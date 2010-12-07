Desailly withdraws interest in Ghana job
By app
ACCRA - Former World Cup winner Marcel Desailly has withdrawn from the shortlist of candidates to succeed Serbian Milovan Rajevac as coach of the Ghana national team.
Desailly, 42, a member of France's 1998 World Cup winning side, told a news conference on Monday he had had no communication with the Ghana Football Association and was not prepared to wait any longer.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.