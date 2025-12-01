Ghana World Cup 2026 squad: Otto Addo's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The Ghana World Cup 2026 squad is starting to become a little clearer – though we won't get to watch them this winter.

Ghana lost just once through the qualification process for World Cup 2026, and qualified for a second successive tournament, meaning they have qualified for all but two tournaments this century.

The Black Stars squad has heaps of talent throughout it, with regular Premier League starters ready to show up for their nation.

Ghana will be looking to replicate the success they achieved in South Africa in 2010, with several high-profile names in attack.

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo provide an attacking edge, whilst Jordan Ayew provides experience.

In Qatar, they were handed a tough group, facing South Korea, Portugal and reignited a fierce rivalry with Uruguay. Eventually they only beat South Korea, and failed to progress to the knockouts.

Unfortunately, though, Ghana didn't qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations: will it hamper their preparation for the tournament next summer or give them a much-needed rest?

Squad

Ghana World Cup 2026 squad: The latest selection

GK: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)

GK: Joseph Anang (St Patrick's Athletic)

GK: Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak)

DF: Alidu Seidu (Rennes)

DF: Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjælland)

DF: Jonas Adjetey (Basel)

DF: Mohammed Salisu (Monaco)

DF: Derrick Köhn (Union Berlin)

DF: Kojo Peprah Oppong (Nice)

DF: Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)

DF: Jerome Opoku (İstanbul Başakşehir)

DF: Ebenezer Annan (Saint-Étienne)

MF: Kelvin Nkrumah (Medeama)

MF: Kwasi Sibo (Oviedo)

MF: Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al-Qadsiah)

MF: Abu Francis (Toulouse)

MF: Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta)

MF: Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzeň)

MF: Prince Owusu (Medeama)

FW: Prince Osei Owusu (Montréal)

FW: Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City)

FW: Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Fixtures and results

November 21: Japan 2-0 Ghana, Toyota Stadium, Toyota, Japan

November 18: South Korea 1-0 Ghana, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

October 12: Ghana 1–0 Comoros, Accra Sports Stadium, Accra, Ghana

October 8: Central African Republic 0–5 Ghana, Ben M'Hamed El Abdi Stadium, El Jadida, Morocco

September 8: Ghana 1–0 Mali, Accra Sports Stadium, Accra, Ghana

September 4: Chad 1–1 Ghana, Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, N'Djamena, Chad

May 31: Trinidad and Tobago 0–4 Ghana, Gtech Community Stadium, London, England

May 28: Nigeria 2–1 Ghana, Gtech Community Stadium, London, England

March 24: Madagascar 0–3 Ghana, Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima, Al Hoceima, Morocco

March 21: Ghana 5–0 Chad, Accra Sports Stadium, Accra, Ghana

Manager

Who is Ghana's manager?

Otto Addo, Ghana's national team manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Otto Addo is in his second stint in charge of the Black Stars. He was in charge at the last World Cup, where they won one of their three group games and failed to progress to the knockout rounds.

His second spell in charge of his nation has been far more successful than the first. He lost five of his 12 games in charge in 2022, with just a 33.3% win rate, but has drastically improved that this time out, hitting a 58% win rate.

He has also spent time at Borussia Dortmund, as both a talent coach and assistant.

Star player

Who is Ghana's star player?

Antoine Semenyo posing in a Ghana kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo has lit up the Premier League in the last 18 months. The Bournemouth based winger has excelled under Adoni Iraola and was subject of much interest in the summer of 2025, eventually signing a new contract on the south coast.

In the Premier League this season, he has already scored six goals and recorded three assists, including a sensational brace against Liverpool on the opening day of the season. His form has been so impressive that Transfermarkt now value him at €55 million.

It will be 12 years since Ghana reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup and were cruelly denied a place in the semi-finals, but with Semenyo in the side, there will be a renewed sense of optimism as they travel to north America.