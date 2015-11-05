Deschamps: Coman has great potential

France coach Didier Deschamps has taken the time to praise Kingsley Coman and believes the Bayern Munich youngster has a bright future.

Coman joined Bayern from Juventus on a two-year loan deal at the start of the season and has since impressed with a number of sublime performances.

The 19-year-old's fine run of form has not gone unnoticed by Deschamps and the France boss has rewarded the winger with a call-up for the upcoming international friendlies against Germany and England.

"Kingsley is a player with immense potential," the France coach said at a media conference.

"There is a lot of competition for places at Bayern, but he has been playing regularly. He is a very versatile player as well who can play in a number of positions."

Deschamps also called up Nice star Hatem Ben Arfa following his superb start to the cmpaign and was quick to stress that he does not have any issues with the 28-year-old.

"Hatem has enjoyed a very good start to the season and it is good to have him back with the national team," Deschamps added.

"I do not have any problems with Hatem. We disagreed on one point and I was wrong there.

"He has the ability to make the difference with one move."

France meet Germany on November 13, before taking on England four days later.