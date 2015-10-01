Deschamps leaves door open for Kondogbia

Didier Deschamps claims Geoffrey Kondogbia has been left out of his latest France squad to afford the midfielder time to adjust to life at Inter.

The 22-year-old holding player left Monaco for Serie A in a big-money move in June.

He will not add to his five international caps in the friendly at home to Armenia next Thursday.

But according to Deschamps, who starred for Juventus during his playing days, the omission is merely a precaution to allow the former Lens and Sevilla man to find his best form in Italy's top flight.

"Geoffrey has been with us [in the past]," he said.

"He's changed country and culture. I have choices to make, there's competition in his position. I know him, he has potential. It wasn't easy for him at Monaco at first, not at Sevilla either.

"There's an adjustment period, because it's never easy in Italy. He has time to play, he'll get better, and we'll follow him."

Deschamps has the unenviable task of preparing France to challenge for the European Championship crown on home soil next year, without the benefit of a competitive qualifying campaign.

One man picked in the latest squad and likely to be called on in June is Kondogbia's former Monaco team-mate Anthony Martial.

The striker has scored three goals in his first three Premier League matches since joining Manchester United in September for an initial fee believed to be £36million but which could reportedly rise to as much as £58m.

Many observers were sceptical about Martial's ability to justify that sizeable fee, but Deschamps insisted he always believed in the prodigious 19-year-old.

"It was anything but easy after everything that has been written and said about him," he said.

"It has silenced a few people. He's young, he may have more complicated times. He's able to make great things [happen]. He did in Monaco.

"He's doing it now in a club at another level so it is easier to pay attention to his performances. He's always been talented though."