Deschamps: No regrets over Nasri snub

The Manchester City midfielder was among the more high-profile players to be left out of the French party, although his omission was not altogether unexpected.

Nasri, handed a three-match ban by the French Football Federation for an outburst at journalists during Euro 2012, said he was mentally prepared for the snub, with Deschamps stating he did not see the 26-year-old as a first-team player for France .

While Deschamps acknowledged Nasri had been in fine form for his club - helping City clinch the Premier League title - he hinted other reasons were behind his absence.

"I watched his matches (for City). He has a level of performance for his club and another in the French team," Deschamps told L'Equipe.

"Like any national team coach, I have important choices to make. Sporting criteria are important, but they are not everything.

"I must not have any regrets. I have made my decision and we move on.

"Did Nasri upset me? There are different characters and personalities. I don't take into account rumours or what has happened in the past."