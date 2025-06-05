Why isn't Fran Kirby at the Euros this summer?

Fran Kirby is not a part of England's Euros squad despite being fit for selection for this summer's major tournament.

Sarina Wiegman has gone with other midfield options as the Lionesses look to defend their title.

However, Kirby is also not available if any player gets injured.

Fran Kirby: Why can't she play?

Fran Kirby has been in recent England camps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirby announced her international retirement on 3 June after finding out she would not be a part of the England squad this summer.

She had been planning to hang up her boots after the Euros but brought the announcement forward when Wiegman told her she didn't make the squad.

Sarina Wiegman told Fran Kirby she would not be involved (Image credit: PA)

Kirby told the BBC: "It is something I have been thinking about for over a year. I knew this was going to be my last major tournament.

"The plan was to retire after the Euros but after speaking to Sarina I'm not going to make the squad.

"It was like a dagger to my heart but also a weight off my shoulders all at the same time.

"It was emotional for both of us but we both respected what each person was saying."

Fran Kirby had been targeting this Euros

Kirby first made her England debut in 2014 and made her last appearance on 30 May against Portugal. In FourFourTwo's view it is a mistake by Wiegman not to include her in the squad.

The star will continue her career at club level where she plays for Brighton.

She signed for the club in 2024 and was voted the club's player of the season for the 2024/25 campaign.