Deschamps relaxed over Cabaye's PSG place

The 28-year-old is in France's squad for a friendly with the Netherlands on Wednesday, despite having made just one start for PSG since joining from Newcastle United in January.

Cabaye has come off the bench six times under Laurent Blanc, scoring once, and Deschamps is understandably eager for the midfielder to start more games ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

However, Deschamps insists he is not overly concerned by Cabaye's lack of match action.

"I would have preferred Cabaye to have more minutes under his belt, and that goes for him too of course, but I'm not worried," he said.

"What is true for him is true for a lot of players who join a big club, especially when they join mid-season.

"PSG are going well and Yohan is intelligent enough to accept and understand that.

"What's important is that he keeps match-sharp and begins to start games. When you come on as a sub it's not the same thing."