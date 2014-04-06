Destro coy over Italy World Cup hopes

The in-form striker took his tally to 13 goals in only 18 Serie A appearances for Rudi Garcia's side with a treble that ensured the capital club are just five points behind leaders Juventus.

Such is the impact the former Siena man has made since returning from injury in December that he is now being touted as a contender for a place in Cesare Prandelli's squad for the upcoming showpiece in Brazil.

Destro, however, refused to talk up his chances of featuring on the biggest stage of all as he concentrates on attempting to overhaul Antonio Conte's charges.

"I do my job every Sunday and try and help Roma as best I can," he said.

"Everyone knows I didn't have an easy situation with such a long injury. The fact that Garcia arrived and still kept me in consideration even when I could not train or play gave me a lot of confidence."

Garcia hailed the 23-year-old after his match-winning display on Sunday.

The Frenchman told reporters:"He has shown that he is a complete forward, not just a penalty area man."

"He has understood that he has to give his utmost every second he is on the pitch and he must always maintain his will to win."