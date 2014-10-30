Destro may consider Roma future in summer

The Italy international has four Serie A goals to his name this season, but has started just five of Roma's nine league matches.

Destro, who was linked with a move to Chelsea in the last transfer window, plans to keep working hard to earn a regular starting berth, though he concedes he could be left to ponder his options.

"It's right the coach does his evaluations, at the end of the season I'll do mine," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I can only do my talking on the pitch. Some people speak with their voice, I speak on the field.

"I try to score goals when I have the opportunity. [Should I be given] more opportunities by the coach? That's up to the coach.

"I think with my head, I make decisions with my head. So we'll see."

Destro was on the scoresheet as Roma defeated Cesena 2-0 on Wednesday to move level on points with Juventus at the top of the table.